McMaster University employee tests positive for COVID-19

McMaster University is confirming another case of COVID-19 at the school, this time involving an employee.

University officials say the staff member tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and has been helpful in sharing information.

The employee was last on campus on September 8th and all affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the infected person will be notified by Hamilton Public Health.

This comes after a graduate student also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of August.

Yesterday school officials also announced virtual learning will continue into the winter term.

Most McMaster students are completing classes online, but anyone who needs access to the campus must complete COVID-19 screening procedures before arriving on site.