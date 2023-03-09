McMaster University-made satellite will be sent to space next week after 8 years of work

McMaster University in Hamilton says a satellite it has been developing after eight years is ready for lift-off.

It says its NEUDOSE satellite will launch from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a Space-X resupply mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The team says more than 20 members of its group, which consists of more than 150 McMaster students and alumni, will be present for the launch.

The university says NEUDOSE will measure space radiation to help understand the risks that prolonged exposure poses to astronauts.

