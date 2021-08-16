McMaster will require COVID-19 vaccinations

McMaster University is the latest post-secondary school in Ontario making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those who will be on campus this fall.

Mac officials say the new policy is being imposed due to the Delta variant and rising COVID-19 infection rates.



It will apply to all students, faculty, staff and visitors attending a McMaster campus or facility.

Last week, Brock University announced it will require COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff, faculty to access campus



Seneca College in the Greater Toronto Area announced a similar policy in July, followed this month by several other schools including U of T, Queen's and Western.