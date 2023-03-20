Meals on Wheels serving more and more people in Niagara

Community Support Services of Niagara (CSSN) says more and more people are using meals on wheels.

The agency is celebrating the 21st annual March for Meals with a number of flag raisings this week.

Executive Director of CSSN, Carolyn Askeland, says that since April 1st, they have provided 15,597 hot and frozen meals in the Lincoln, West Lincoln and Grimsby community and approximately 21,224 hot and frozen meals in the Welland and Pelham community.

She adds that the March for Meals campaign is aimed at highlighting the volunteer efforts in the community.

“Many of our volunteers were seniors themselves, and unable to participate in the same way during the pandemic. With the dramatic jump in demand for our services, volunteers are needed now more than ever. Together, we have shown that we can make a difference and we thank everyone who is willing to commit their time and effort to MOW programs here and across the province.”

Flag raisings taking place today with Lincoln Mayor Easton at town hall and with West Lincoln Mayor Ganann at the community centre.

Tomorrow flags will go up at 9:00am with Grimsby Mayor Jordan at town hall and 1:30pm with Pelham Mayor Junkin at Meridian Community Centre.

Then on Wednesday March 22nd at 10 a.m. with Welland Mayor Campion at town hall.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.

"This March, Meals on Wheels Ontario acknowledges the tireless efforts of the many volunteers who support Community Support Services of Niagara and other MOW programs; preparing, packaging, and delivering meals, and helping to address hunger and social isolation."