Medals for the Summer Games in Niagara unveiled

We are getting our first look at the medals that will be handed out at the Niagara Summer Games.

The Niagara 2022 Host Society officially unveiled the medal design for the games today at Ravine Vineyards.

The medal was designed by local artist Shaun O’Melia, and captures the beauty and history of the Niagara Region, while also recognizing the up-and-coming Canadian athletes who will be participating in the 28th edition of the Canada Games.

Teck Resources Limited (Teck) will supply every gold, silver and bronze medal awarded at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

“We couldn't be more proud and excited to finally reveal the unique and inspiring design of our Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games medals, as created by talented local artist Shaun O'Melia,” said Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society. “The design of both the medal and the lanyard truly captures the spirit of Niagara, and it will undoubtedly provide the many deserving medallists from the 2022 Canada Games with an honour that they will cherish for years to come."

“It's finally starting to hit me. With the Games just around the corner, the official reveal of the medal will bring with it a sense of accomplishment and relief, a feeling I'm sure I'll share with many of the athletes as they embark on their Canada Games journey,” added Shaun O’Melia.

O'Melia was selected as the winner of the medal design program out of a group of over 45 applicants back in July 2020.

“After countless hours, numerous iterations and unexpected delays, I am happy to know the medal design was able to live up to the test of time. Upon revisiting the design, I wouldn't want to change a thing."

“Today, the Indigenous Partnership Council and Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games have created history together. It is the first time there has ever been a design on the lanyard of the gold, silver and bronze Canada Summer Games medals,” said Michele-Elise Burnett, a Board member of the Niagara 2022 Games Host Society and Co-Chair of the IPC. “This year, the medal lanyards will have an Indigenous design based on the wampum treaty principles of unity, friendship and respect. This is very exciting and something we can all be proud of! We are walking together as one.”