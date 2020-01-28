Mediator calls union and government back to table as Niagara parents start looking for childcare

The government-appointed mediator overseeing the contentious education talks between unions and the Ontario government has called the two sides back to the bargaining table.

The union representing Ontario's elementary teachers is set to sit down at the bargaining table with the government tomorrow for the first time in over a month.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he hopes the union comes with realistic proposals that prioritize student success over compensation demands.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says the exploratory talks must include a mandate to remove further cuts and increase supports for students with special needs, among other measures.

If no deal is reached by Friday, ETFO plans to stage a provincewide strike once a week, starting next Thursday, February 6th.

Each board where it has members will be hit by a one-day rotating strike each week as well.

That means children in Niagara attending a DSBN elementary school will be off school Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Ontario's English Catholic teachers also announced today they will hold a provincewide strike next Tuesday, February 4th.

The Niagara Catholic Board says it will update parents on whether it plans to close schools next Tuesday later today.

The government is offering between $25-60/day per child to parents impacted by the strike.

