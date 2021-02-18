Medical officials in Toronto and Peel ask for extension to Stay At Home order

As medical officials in COVID-19 hotspots ask to delay easing restrictions, there are worries about what it may mean for Niagara.

The Medical Officers of Health in Toronto and Peel have penned a letter asking for an extension to the stay-at-home order in those areas.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has asked the province to keep Toronto in lockdown for at least another two weeks, until March 9th at the earliest.

She cites concerns with the spread of COVID-19 variants appearing across the city.

Earlier this week, during a conversation with Tim Denis, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji raised concerns with Niagara getting too far ahead of hotspots in the reopening plans.

Previously, he recommended Niagara stay in the 'Grey' level of the colour-coded restriction system because he worried people from the lockdown zones would travel here.

Grey is considered the 'lockdown' portion of the colour-coded restriction system, but areas like Toronto and Peel are in full lockdown and were not permitted to move back to the colour-coded system earlier this week.