Meet the artists behind the restoration work of St. Catharines' totem pole

You will be able to meet the artists completing work on the totem pole at Richard Pierpoint Park in St. Catharines next week.

An open house will be held next Wednesday, August 3rd, for residents to meet the artists at the Rex Stimers Arena on Gale Crescent between 4 - 7 p.m.

The 40-foot totem pole was installed in St. Catharines 1967 in celebration of Canada’s centennial, and has been showing its age due to the weather.

It was removed from the park in 2019 and brought indoors until it could be restored.

The City of St. Catharines enlisted the help of three Indigenous artists, Bruce Alfred, Cole Speck and Dominique Wells.

“We are happy to be able to give the public this opportunity to speak to the amazing artists and ask them questions about the restoration and history of our totem pole,” says Lori Mambella manager of programs and culture services at the City, “We feel very honoured that an apprentice of the original artist from over 50 years ago was willing and able to lend his fine skills to our city for this meaningful project.”