Meeting planned this week to discuss Port Weller fire

Residents in Port Weller will be looking for some answers Wednesday night.

The city is holding a public meeting to discuss the fire on Keefer road back on January 12th.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper along with the city's CAO and a representative from the ministry of environment, conservation and parks will be on hand to go over what happened and answer questions submitted by residents.

Click HERE to listen to Chief Upper discuss the meeting on Niagara in the Morning.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Grantham Lions Club at 732 Niagara Street.

The fire at Ssonix Products look the life of 37 year old Ryan Konkin.

The city has a website with information on the investigations into the fire at www.stcatharines.ca/keeferroadfire.