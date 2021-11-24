Meeting will be held next week to update plans at Gonder's Flats in Fort Erie

A virtual public information meeting will be held next Wednesday on a restoration project underway in Fort Erie.

Niagara Parks will be hosting a the meeting on Dec. 1st from 7 to 8:30pm to present an update regarding the plans for the restoration of Gonder’s Flats, a natural area located adjacent to the Niagara River in Fort Erie.

Over the past several years, Niagara Parks has been restoring the area, which has degraded due to past land uses and the impacts of Emerald Ash Borer.

The next phase of the project will build upon recent restoration work, which has included improvements to the shoreline habitat and installation of a pollinator garden.

Upcoming plans for the area include the addition of a natural pond and wetland species planting with the potential of adding educational and interpretive signage in the future.

Those interested in attending the session are required to register in advance at niagaraparks.com/gondersflats to receive a link to access the Zoom session.

Following the session, the recording and presented materials will be posted and members of the community who were unable to attend will have the opportunity to complete the survey and provide written feedback.