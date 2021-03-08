Meghan Markle says Royal family 'concerned' about how dark Archie's skin would be when he was born
The newest member of the royal family will be a girl.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The pair spoke of their difficulties in dealing with Buckingham Palace, with Meghan, who is biracial, saying that while she was pregnant with son Archie, there were, quote, "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born.''
Meghan also talked about her concern over Archie's safety when she learned he would not have a royal title, and therefore would not be provided security.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 8Starting today, Toronto and Peel are under the ``grey lockdown'' category. Frustration that the "goal posts" continue to shift. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabe
Vaccinating our 80+ population in NiagaraNiagara Health to begin vaccinating in Niagara. This week 80+ populations who are or have been hospitalised. They will be calling you to make an appointment, vaccinations will be at the Seymour Hannah. Tim talks to Linda Boich, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President