Meghan Markle says Royal family 'concerned' about how dark Archie's skin would be when he was born

The newest member of the royal family will be a girl.



Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made the revelation in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The pair spoke of their difficulties in dealing with Buckingham Palace, with Meghan, who is biracial, saying that while she was pregnant with son Archie, there were, quote, "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born.''



Meghan also talked about her concern over Archie's safety when she learned he would not have a royal title, and therefore would not be provided security.