Mel Lastman had died at the age of 88

Mayor Mel has died.

Mel Lastman -- the outspoken former mayor of Toronto -- was 88.

He had Toronto's top job from 1998 to 2003, after serving as mayor of North York -- pre-amalgamation -- for 25 years.

The city's current mayor, John Tory, is remembering his controversial predecessor as a -- quote -- ``kind, good-hearted man.''

Lastman earned a reputation as a lovable, shoot-from-the-lip bumbler, who once summoned the army during a snowstorm, pleaded with the Spice Girls to stay together and even threatened to kill a journalist.