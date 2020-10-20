Melania Trump nixes campaign trip due to cough from COVID
Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait for another day.
Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham says the first lady has decided against accompanying President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, because of a lingering cough after contracting COVID-19.
It was to be her first public appearance since recovering from the coronavirus, and her first time out on the campaign trail in more than a year.
Grisham says Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day but decided to postpone travel ``out of an abundance of caution.''
