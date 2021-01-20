Members of Niagara's vaccine task force announced

Members of Niagara's COVID vaccine task force have been announced.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says Dr. David Dec has accepted the role of chair.

Dec, who runs a family practice, is the current president of the Greater Niagara Medical Society, the local chapter of the Ontario Medical Association. He is also an Assistant Clinical Professor for the Department of Family Practice at McMaster University (Niagara Campus).

Dr. Robin Williams, former Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario and former Niagara Medical Officer of Health, will act as a special advisor to the task force.

Additionally, the task force will draw on the expertise of professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds, including:

•Regional Chair, Jim Bradley

•Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Niagara Region

•Lynn Guerriero, President & Interim CEO, Niagara Health

•Chief Bryan MacCulloch, Niagara Regional Police Service

•Chief Kevin Smith, Niagara Emergency Medical Services

•Shelley Chemnitz, CAO, St. Catharines

•Ron Tripp, Acting CAO, Niagara Region

•Mike Kirkopoulos, CAO, Town of Lincoln

•Tom Kuchyt, CAO, Town of Fort Erie

•Adrienne Jugley, Commissioner, Community Services, Niagara Region

•Dr. Karl Stobbe, Medical Director, REACH Niagara

•Frank Ruberto, Executive Director, Niagara Medical Group Family Health Team

•Martha Mason, Executive Director, Fort Erie Multicultural Centre

•Brian Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Bethesda

•Nancy Garner, Executive Director, Quest Community Health Centre

•Martina Rosza, Vice President, Home and Community Care, HNHB LHIN

•Sean Simpson, President, Pharmacists Association of Niagara

•Lucie Huot, Executive Director, CERF Niagara

•Jennifer Dockstader, Executive Director, Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre (IHN)

•Kathleen LaForme, Diabetes Wellness Coordinator, Indigenous Diabetes Health Circle (IHN)

The task force will also consult and collaborate with other groups, organizations and sectors such as education and tourism.

The task force expects to hold its first meeting next week.