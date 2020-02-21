Members of the Ford caucus will spend two days where they will be greeted by protestors.

Around 30,000 striking teachers are expected to surround Queen's Park today as all four major teacher's unions hold their first joint strike since 1997.

Meanwhile, teachers in Niagara will hold a rally outside of the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls today, where the Ontario Conservatives are gathering for a policy convention.

Tomorrow morning , thousands of union members, led by the Ontario Federation of Labour, will gather outside the Scotiabank Centre to protest government cuts as well.

OFL President Patty Coates says in a release, “Public services like education, health care, and programs that help the most vulnerable Ontarians live with dignity have been put on the chopping block so the government’s rich buddies and corporations can have tax relief and raises. Ontarians are overwhelmingly against these cuts.”

