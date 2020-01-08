Members of the high school teachers' union stage a one day strike in Niagara today

High school students in Niagara won't be going to school today as some high school teachers and support staff launch another one day strike.

Today's action includes Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation members with the District School Board of Niagara, the French Catholic Board, and French public school board.

The DSBN has announced high schools will be closed today as a result of the strike and Viamonde has announced there is no class today for 10 impacted schools.

In all, nine school boards across the province will be taking part.

The latest job action comes as the province and the union remain at odds during contract negotiations.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischoff says the union is not yet looking to ramp things up to a full on, multi-day strike at this time.

According to a release from the OSSTF, members at the Niagara District School Board will be taking part in tomorrow's job action, as will union members from the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir and members with Conseil scolaire Viamonde.

Union members at the following school boards are taking part:

