Members of the high school teachers' union stage a one day strike in Niagara today
High school students in Niagara won't be going to school today as some high school teachers and support staff launch another one day strike.
Today's action includes Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation members with the District School Board of Niagara, the French Catholic Board, and French public school board.
The DSBN has announced high schools will be closed today as a result of the strike and Viamonde has announced there is no class today for 10 impacted schools.
In all, nine school boards across the province will be taking part.
The latest job action comes as the province and the union remain at odds during contract negotiations.
OSSTF President Harvey Bischoff says the union is not yet looking to ramp things up to a full on, multi-day strike at this time.
INFO-NÉGO: il n'y aura pas de cours demain,mercredi 8 janvier, pour les élèves de 10 écoles Viamonde. Veuillez lire notre déclaration 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/wnu8FpcuQg— CS Viamonde (@CSViamonde) January 7, 2020
All DSBN Secondary schools will be closed for student learning on January 8, due to the OSSTF strike.— DSB Niagara (@dsbn) January 7, 2020
This closure also includes the cancellation of:
• athletics - games and practices
• all extracurriculars
• field trips, out of school trips
• co-ops , Niagara LINK pic.twitter.com/p5ePaibBsi
According to a release from the OSSTF, members at the Niagara District School Board will be taking part in tomorrow's job action, as will union members from the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir and members with Conseil scolaire Viamonde.
Union members at the following school boards are taking part:
- Algoma District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Peel District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Limestone District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board
Union members working at the following Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir schools are taking part:
- École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception
- École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier
- École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)
- École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Welland)
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharines)
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise
- Garderie Coccinelles Zélées
- École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco
- École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel
- École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux
- École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Georgetown)
- Garderie Porte soleil
And members working for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools are taking part:
- École secondaire Franco-Niagara
- École élémentaire Nouvel Horizon
- École élémentaire LaMarsh
- École élémentaire L’Héritage
- École élémentaire Louise-Charron
- École élémentaire L’Envolée
- École secondaire de Lamothe Cadillac
- École élémentaire Le Flambeau
- École secondaire Jeunes sans frontières
- École élémentaire Carrefour des jeunes
- Centre de Formation
- Bureau administratif de Welland
