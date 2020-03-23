iHeartRadio
Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled because of COVID-19

hockey

The 2020 Memorial Cup has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the first time in 102 years there will be no showdown to determine Canada's major junior hockey champion.

The event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.

The Canadian Hockey League also cancelled playoffs for all three of its regional leagues.
  

