Memorial Honouring fallen firefighters to be built in St. Catharines.

The City of St. Catharines has broken ground on a memorial honouring members of the St. Catharines Fire Services who have died in the line of duty.



The memorial is downtown on vacant city land at Carlisle Street and McGuire Street.



Chair of the fallen firefighters memorial task force Barry Katzman says the vacant land will be transformed into a park including a walkway, trees, and landscaping surrounding statues of a male and female firefighter.

Katzman says the idea came about after the loss of his father in law firefighter Larry Hall in 2012. Hall was honoured nationally, however the family quickly realized there was no local memorial for the men and women who have lost their lives protecting fellow St. Catharines residents.

You can listen to Barry Katzmans interview with CKTB here.

Fundraising is ongoing for the memorial. To find out more information or make a donation visit the city's website here.

