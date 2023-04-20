Memorial plaque stolen in Niagara Falls

A memorial plaque has been stolen in Niagara Falls.

It happened sometime between last Friday and this Tuesday in the Niagara Glen parking lot at 3050 Niagara River Parkway.

Police say the memorial plaque from a rock was removed and most likely sold for scrap metal.

The plaque described the 'Niagara River Recreation Trail' and is dated June 24, 1988.

Anyone who may have knowledge of this theft or the location of the plaque are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009677.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.