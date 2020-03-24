Mental health and addiction support still available through pandemic

Niagara Health is reminding residents mental health and addictions programs remain open during the pandemic.

Officials with Niagara Health encourage people to reach out if they are feeling overwhelmed and in need of support during social isolation.

Information about mental health and addiction resources is available on the Niagara Health website or via the access line at 1-866-550-5205.

COAST Niagara is also still available for people in crisis. Call 1-866-550-5205.

Counseling support for children, youth, and families is available through the 24/7 Crisis Line at 1-800-263-4944.