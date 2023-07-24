Mental health minister puts $156M toward launch of 988 crisis hotline in November
Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline.
Starting on Nov. 30, people in crisis will be able to dial 988 anywhere in Canada to be connected with trained responders 24 hours a day by phone or text message.
The free service will be offered in English and French.
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health will receive the money to launch and operate the hotline.
The minister is also giving the organization $21 million to bolster the capacity of distress centres as they prepare for the increased demand for services.
Conservative MP Todd Doherty put forward a motion to establish a national suicide prevention hotline in December 2020, and the House of Commons passed it unanimously.
\
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.