Mental health walk-in clinics for youth in Niagara will reopen to in-person sessions on Monday

Pathstone's mental health walk-in clinics will re-open for in-person counselling sessions on Monday.

The clinics provide free, immediate, mental health support without a referral or health card needed for children and youth from birth to age 18.

Here is information on how to access services:

Effective Monday, March 8, Pathstone Mental Health offers FREE, immediate, mental health support without a referral or health card needed. *for children and youth from birth to age 18 

You can visit Pathstone in ANY of three ways. 

#1 Crisis & Support Line at 1-800-263-4944 this connects you to a Pathstone counsellor, 24/7, 365 days a year. 

#2 Walk-In Clinic, accessed through VIDEO session, Monday-Friday. 

#3 Walk-In Clinic, IN-PERSON session, in the following cities/towns. 

Monday-Friday, St. Catharines 
Every Monday -Welland & Thorold
Every Tuesday - Fort Erie
Every Wednesday- Port Colborne & Grimsby
Every Thursday - Niagara Falls & Beamsville 

*An appointment is required for in-person or video Walk-In clinic services and can be made by calling 1-800-263-4944 (same day or advance appointments are available for our off site locations)

