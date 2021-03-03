Mental health walk-in clinics for youth in Niagara will reopen to in-person sessions on Monday
Pathstone's mental health walk-in clinics will re-open for in-person counselling sessions on Monday.
The clinics provide free, immediate, mental health support without a referral or health card needed for children and youth from birth to age 18.
Here is information on how to access services:
Effective Monday, March 8, Pathstone Mental Health offers FREE, immediate, mental health support without a referral or health card needed. *for children and youth from birth to age 18
You can visit Pathstone in ANY of three ways.
#1 Crisis & Support Line at 1-800-263-4944 this connects you to a Pathstone counsellor, 24/7, 365 days a year.
#2 Walk-In Clinic, accessed through VIDEO session, Monday-Friday.
#3 Walk-In Clinic, IN-PERSON session, in the following cities/towns.
Monday-Friday, St. Catharines
Every Monday -Welland & Thorold
Every Tuesday - Fort Erie
Every Wednesday- Port Colborne & Grimsby
Every Thursday - Niagara Falls & Beamsville
*An appointment is required for in-person or video Walk-In clinic services and can be made by calling 1-800-263-4944 (same day or advance appointments are available for our off site locations)
-
Council Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim DiodatiCouncil Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati
-
Child Care in Canada – what’s the best approach?Tim talks to Dr. Kate Bezanson, Brock U Associate Professor, Sociology and Associate Dean, Social Sciences, on the need for a national child care strategy.
-
view from the drive - Wish you kept 'em allview from the drive - Wish you kept 'em all