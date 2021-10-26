Meridian Centre hosting job fair today and tomorrow

The Meridian Centre in St. Catharines is hiring!

Applicants will be interviewed for part-time positions over the next two days for a variety of jobs including food and beverage team member, overnight cleaner, guest service supervisor, box office positions, and ice crew.

The job fair will be happening today and tomorrow from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying should bring their resume and enter through the box office.

Everyone coming in for an interview must pass COVID-19 screening and although full vaccination is not needed for the job fair, it is required before starting a job at the Meridian Centre.

For more information, visit the Meridian Centre's website.