Meridian Centre hosting job fair today and tomorrow
The Meridian Centre in St. Catharines is hiring!
Applicants will be interviewed for part-time positions over the next two days for a variety of jobs including food and beverage team member, overnight cleaner, guest service supervisor, box office positions, and ice crew.
The job fair will be happening today and tomorrow from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in applying should bring their resume and enter through the box office.
Everyone coming in for an interview must pass COVID-19 screening and although full vaccination is not needed for the job fair, it is required before starting a job at the Meridian Centre.
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex DigenisAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Alex Digenis
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR OCT 26 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is Antimicrobial Stewardship? What are the advancements in covid treatments? Are the tools to end the pandemic are at our disposal? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
NOTL Ghost Tours with David GreenTim talks to comedian and performer David Green about Niagara On The Lake's haunted history