Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines books two major events as capacity limits lift

Just a few days after the Ontario government announced it was lifting capacity limits for entertainment venues which require proof of vaccination, the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines has booked two major events.

In a first for Niagara, MMA fighters will take the stage on November 20th.

The show will feature the quarterfinals of BTC Fight's $10,000 Bantamweight Tournament.

The Harlem Globetrotters will also be coming to the Meridian Centre.

The American exhibition basketball team, will be in St. Catharines for a March 3rd, 2022 show.

Kay Meilleur, Director of Marketing for the Meridian Centre, tells CKTB it's an exciting time with two major events already booked, and she's looking forward to more announcements.

