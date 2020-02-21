Meridian Centre in St. Catharines to hold Neil Peart Memorial

The Meridian Centre has announced "A Night for Neil" in honour of the late Neil Peart.

Originally from Hamilton, Peart was the drummer for RUSH .

He passed away from brain cancer on January 7th.

The event will be held on May 16th.

It will include music, spoken tributes, video, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28th at 10am.

A number of charities will benefit from the event, including the St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre, and Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton