Meridian Centre in St. Catharines will host Lacrosse player showcase in August

Some of the best Lacrosse players will show off their stuff in St. Catharines in August.

The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League (TLL) working in partnership with the National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced they will be hosting a player prospect showcase event on August 21 & 22 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

The showcase will feature players from across North America looking to increase their draft position and prospective careers in the NLL.

General managers, coaches, and scouts will have the opportunity to watch some of the top lacrosse prospects play for the first time in 17 months ahead of the Entry Draft.

"On behalf of the National Lacrosse League we are excited to support this showcase of talent. This is another chance for our coaches and GM’s to see some of the best young talent in North America," said Nick Sakiewicz, NLL Commissioner.