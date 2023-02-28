Meridian Credit Union makes $10,000 donation to end period poverty in Niagara

The campaign to end period poverty in Niagara has received a big boost.

United Way Niagara has announced Meridian Credit Union has joined the 2023 Period Promise campaign as a presenting sponsor with a $10,000 donation.

The agency says inflation has affected many women, and in 2019, roughly one in three, or 34 per cent, of women and girls in Canada had to often or occasionally make budgetary sacrifices in order to afford menstrual products.

"With the help of local leaders such as Meridian, Niagara can make strides towards improving this situation for people who menstruate, as period products should be a right – not a luxury."

“I think it’s fitting that the theme for International Women’s Day this year is ‘Embrace Equity’ because at the heart of the period poverty issue is inequity,” says United Way Niagara CEO Frances Hallworth. “We’re so glad that Meridian has joined this campaign to help us close the gap, because as prices continue to climb, more and more people are finding themselves deciding between period products and other essentials.”

Despite the best efforts of United Way and many dedicated volunteers and donors, requests for period products always outnumber the quantity of products available for distribution.

"This substantial commitment from Meridian will ensure the official kick-off for the collection campaign in May will begin with a strong advantage."

You can find a list of all the community drop-off locations throughout the campaign and more information about the initiative on the Period Promise website www.periodpromiseniagara.com

The campaign gets underway May 1st.

“Meridian is committed to help provide all people and communities access to the resources they need, giving them the opportunity to thrive, participate and flourish,” said Shelley Dix, District Vice President, Meridian. “We are honoured to be working with United Way in this community-focused partnership and hope we can help make a meaningful impact for women and girls in Niagara.”