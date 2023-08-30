Merritton Lion's Community Days Carnival returns to St. Catharines this weekend

It looks like the weather will be perfect for this weekend's Merritton Lion's Community Days Carnival.

The family friendly event starts Friday and continues to Monday at the Merritton Community Park on Park Avenue.

The Committee Chair, Steve Yendt, tells CKTB the 77th annual parade will be held Monday starting at the Pen Centre Mall parking lot at 11 a.m.

The carnival also features a midway, a car show, and fireworks on Sunday night.

