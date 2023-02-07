Merritton Lions Club will no longer be operating Centennial Arena

The Merritton Lions Club will no longer be in charge of Centennial Arena in St. Catharines.

The Lions Club did no extend their lease agreement with the city and after nearly 45 years the operations are going to be taken over by the city.

The city says they have allocated funding the 2023 budget to support the operations when the lease ends at the end of May.

Lions Club treasurer Keith Brown, says it's a "bittersweet decision" for the Lions, "We're proud to have been a part of the history of the rink since day one, but the timing is right for this. The business climate of arena operations has changed dramatically since we first started this partnership with the City."

The arena was built in 1967 as an open-air rink.