Merritton Lions Labour Day Carnival weekend and parade returns to St. Catharines

The Merritton Lions Labour Day Parade is returning to St. Catharines.

The parade, on Labour day Monday, will start at the Pen Centre parking lot on Glendale Ave at 11 a.m.

The route follows Glendale Ave. east to Hartzel Rd. then north on Hartzel Rd. to Seymour St. east to Carnival Grounds and ends at the Merritton Community Centre.

A full carnival weekend kicks off with an 80's themed dance and band, games, rides, and vendors Friday, running until the parade wrap-up party Sunday.

The carnival weekend is held at Merritton Centennial Arena at 5 Park Ave, St. Catharines.

