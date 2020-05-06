Message in a Bottle program to help isolated seniors
The city of Oakville is spearheading a unique program to lift the spirits of isolated seniors.
The Message in a Bottle project is designed to tackle the isolation seniors who live independantly are feeling right now because of social distancing measures.
The project will see 800 seniors who receive Food For Life grocery deliveries get a mason jar filled with information about the city's Phone a Friend program, one of a kind artwork or a letter from a local resident, brain games, an origami butterfly, a heart shaped stress ball, tea and candy and a non medical cloth face mask made by a local fashion designer.
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.