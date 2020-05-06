Message in a Bottle program to help isolated seniors



The city of Oakville is spearheading a unique program to lift the spirits of isolated seniors.

The Message in a Bottle project is designed to tackle the isolation seniors who live independantly are feeling right now because of social distancing measures.

The project will see 800 seniors who receive Food For Life grocery deliveries get a mason jar filled with information about the city's Phone a Friend program, one of a kind artwork or a letter from a local resident, brain games, an origami butterfly, a heart shaped stress ball, tea and candy and a non medical cloth face mask made by a local fashion designer.