Meta unveiling app called Threads to rival Twitter

Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter.

It's targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Threads is billed as a text-based version of Instagram.

It went live yesterday in Apple and Android app stores in more than 100 countries.

Meta Platforms' CEO Mark Zuckerberg says 10 million people had signed up in the first seven hours.

But Threads has raised data privacy concerns and won't launch in the European Union.