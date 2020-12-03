Meteor spotted from southern Ontario and parts of the US

If you noticed a red streak of light in the sky yesterday, you're not alone.

A meteor travelling about 100,000 km an hour fell into earth's atmosphere yesterday afternoon.

The bright light was visible throughout parts of southern Ontario and the US around noon.

An EarthCam camera facing the CN tower caught the moment.

Scientists are still trying to determine the size of the meteor and whether any fragments made it to the ground.

The American Meteor Society has received 151 reports so far about the fireball.