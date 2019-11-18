Meteorologists warn of long, very cold, and snowy winter

The snow and cold from last week may be just a taste of what's to come for Niagara.

Meteorologists with the Weather Network have released the Winter Forecast warning of a 'harsh' season.

Doug Gillam writes the cold weather will be consistent during mid and late winter, and we may experience extended periods of severe cold.

He says we'll likely see above normal snow fall and freezing rain and lake effect snow is likely until the Great Lakes freeze during February.

The forecast also warns residents to continue to keep an eye on the Great Lakes as water levels are still near record highs.

Gillam says if we do get a good dose of snow this season, we could see flooding when spring arrives.