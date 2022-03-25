Metis leaders ready for visit to Vatican to meet Pope Francis

Metis leaders and residential school survivors say an upcoming trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis is as complicated as the history between their communities and the Roman Catholic Church itself.



Mitch Case, a historian and regional councillor with Metis Nation Ontario, says many important historical Metis figures were Catholic, including Louis Riel.



But Catholic priests in Saskatchewan went against the Metis during the Red River resistance.



Many Metis children were also sent to Catholic residential schools.



Cassidy Caron, president of the Metis National Council, says it's the church that must rebuild and repair the relationship.



She says Metis delegates to the Vatican plan to share stories of survivors, but also want to talk about how Metis people are revitalizing their culture and how the church can support those efforts.