Metrolinx increasing GO Transit options in Niagara, including return of rush hour train service

Metrolinx is expanding service in Niagara as more commuters are expected to return to school and the office.

GO Trains will once again run one rush-hour trip per day in each direction between Niagara Falls and Union Station starting next week.

The official GO Transit schedule lists the train as leaving Niagara Falls at 6:39 a.m., arriving in Toronto at 9 a.m.

The return trip from Union Station is scheduled to leave at 5:17 p.m. and arrive at 7:38 p.m.

Meanwhile, a new bus service will include Brock University as GO extends Route 18 westbound beyond the West Harbour station.

The bus trip will include stops in Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Beamsville, and St. Catharines.

The changes are part of a larger service adjustment and increase set to start September 4th.