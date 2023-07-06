Metrolinx reminding riders of important updates for this weekend's services

Metrolix is reminding riders of an important update for this weekend's services.

From tomorrow July 7th at 9 p.m., until end of service on Sunday July 9th, GO buses will be replacing train service between Oakville and West Harbour GO stations.

This temporary change is to accommodate infrastructure work on the Lakeshore West corridor.

Niagara Falls train service will continue to operate, but only between Niagara Falls and Burlington GO.

GO train service will continue as normal between Oakville GO and Union Station.

Metrolinx is suggesting to consider starting your train trip to Niagara Falls at the Burlington GO, or your trip to Toronto at the Oakville GO station.

Regular service will resume Monday, July 10th.