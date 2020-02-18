Metrolinx still planning to beef up GO Train service in Niagara

It appears Niagara is still on track to see upgraded GO Transit service.

The Standard is reporting the agency has given an update on its Niagara business plan and it includes adding 11 trains to and from the region daily.

However, Metrolinx has not provided a timeline for when that will happen.

Right now there is one train leaving Niagara in the morning, and one train returning from Toronto later in the afternoon.

Metrolinx is also moving forward with a planned Confederation GO Station in Stoney Creek and is looking for a private partner to invest in a Grimsby station.