Metrolinx still planning to beef up GO Train service in Niagara
It appears Niagara is still on track to see upgraded GO Transit service.
The Standard is reporting the agency has given an update on its Niagara business plan and it includes adding 11 trains to and from the region daily.
However, Metrolinx has not provided a timeline for when that will happen.
Right now there is one train leaving Niagara in the morning, and one train returning from Toronto later in the afternoon.
Metrolinx is also moving forward with a planned Confederation GO Station in Stoney Creek and is looking for a private partner to invest in a Grimsby station.
-
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
-
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
-
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files