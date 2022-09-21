Michael Bolton and LIVE among first performances at OLG Stage
The new theatre in Niagara Falls has its first scheduled performances.
The OLG stage at Fallsview Casino will host Michael Bolton and +LIVE+ for performances over the next couple months.
Canada's Got Talent will be taking over the theatre from October 19 to 23.
+LIVE+ will perform on October 29th.
Michael Bolton visits December 16th.
Asian Pop Star Joey Yung is also scheduled for November 20th.
The grand opening performance at the $130 million 5,000 seat theatre has not been announced but is expected soon.
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Mishka Balsom - CEO GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce)
Bryan Rose - Niagara Community Foundation, Exec. Dir.
-
View From The Drive Thru
View From The Drive Thru