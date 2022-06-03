Midnight membership deadline marks new phase of Conservative leadership race

Candidates have until midnight to secure party memberships for their supporters to vote in the election for the next Conservative leader, who will replace Erin O'Toole.



The deadline marks a major milestone in the campaign and the start of a new phase in the race.



Leadership candidates have spent the last several months encouraging potential voters to sign up.



But not all memberships are created equal, at least when it comes to the final vote.



Each riding is worth a certain number of points, so candidates have had to be strategic about where they grow their base.



Pierre Poilievre (PWAH'-lee-ehv), Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Scott Aitchison and Roman Baber's names will all be on the first ranked ballot in the fall.



Conservative campaigner Melanie Paradis says once the memberships have been processed and verified, the camps will turn their attention to getting out the vote and attempt to persuade their opponents' supporters to switch allegiances _ or at least put their name second on the ballot.



The new leader will be named in Ottawa on September 10th.