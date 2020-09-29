Mighty Heart wins big at Fort Erie Race Track in Prince of Wales Stakes
Mighty Heart was the big winner of the Prince of Wales Stakes in Fort Erie Tuesday night.
The horse, who lost one eye in an accident as a foal, ran away with the $400,000 pot in the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown with rider Daisuke Fukumoto after a race against eight other horses.
Only 100 invited guests were in attendance, compared to the usual 10,000 due to COVID restrictions.
The final Triple Crown event is the $400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race Oct. 24 at Woodbine.