Migrant rights advocate from Niagara named one of Chatelaine's Women of the Year

A Niagara woman is being recognized for her fierce fight to protect migrant rights.

Sonia Aviles, a member of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, has been named one of Chatelaine's Women of the Year.

Aviles is an advocate for migrant workers rights and set up a Spanish-language hotline to help workers voice concerns and ask questions.

"There's no interpreting available for them. The government brings thousands of workers here but that's not available for them and that's a huge barrier for workers to even speak up."

Aviles says the Woman of the Year designation is a victory for migrant rights as it draws attention to the cause.

She adds Canada has a long way to go. "We can do better, we must do better to protect the rights of migrant workers and all migrants."

Aviles says there are small changes underway, but the Alliance continues to call on the federal government to grant permanent residency to workers.

