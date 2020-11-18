Migrant workers groups say provincial plan to keep farm workers safe doesn't go far enough

Two advocacy groups for migrant workers say a plan aimed at preventing COVID-19 outbreaks on Ontario farms next year is inadequate.

The Migrant Workers Alliance and Justice for Migrant Workers say the strategy doesn't mandate key safety requirements like physical distancing.

The new plan was announced by Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman who says farms will receive millions of dollars in federal and provincial funding for infection control, screening and equipment costs.

The move comes after hundreds of migrant workers in the province contracted COVID-19 last spring, highlighting problems with their living and working conditions.

Niagara Public Health is currently working to contain an outbreak at One Floral in Lincoln involving 45 domestic and migrant workers.