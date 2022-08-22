Migrant workers in Niagara liken conditions to 'systemic slavery'



Migrant workers in Niagara have penned an open letter asking for more support in the face of what they call "systemic slavery."

In it, workers say they are treated like mules and punished for not being quick enough.

They say they are exposed to dangerous pesticides without adequate protection and their bosses intimidate them and threaten to send them home.

Syed Hussan is the executive director of Migrant Workers Alliance for Change. He tells CKTB the federal immigration policy is the root cause of the crisis with migrant workers.

He says they want permanent immigration status.

The letter was sent days before a migrant worker was killed in an accident with a tobacco harvester in Norfolk County.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.

According to Migrant Workers Alliance for Change , three other workers have died in Ontario in the last week alone.