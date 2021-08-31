Mike Richards is out as executive producer of Jeopardy!
Mike Richards is out as executive producer of ``Jeopardy!'', days after he exited as the quiz show's newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.
Richards is also no longer executive producer of ``Wheel of Fortune,'' according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.
Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, says in the memo that they ``had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks.'' She says that ``has not happened.''
