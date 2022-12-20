It's being called a milestone in building a new hospital in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health Chief Planning Officer, leading the South Niagara Site Project Team, Cliff Harvey tells CKTB EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) has been selected as the preferred company to design, build, finance and maintain the new hospital site.

"This milestone allows us to finish the contract negotiations with them and be able to seek approval from the government."

It's expected the contract will be signed in a few months, to make way for construction to break ground in the summer.

Construction of the South Niagara hospital is expected to take approximately five years once ground is broken.

The new South Niagara Site will be located at the intersection of Biggar Road and Montrose Road in Niagara Falls, just off the QEW.