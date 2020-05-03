iHeartRadio
Milestone memories lost

CKTB NEWS | COVID GRADS, graduations

The COVID-19 pandemic has high school seniors missing out on once-in-a-lifetime memories.

On top of having to finish up their public education online, many won't be able to celebrate their academic accomplishments together as school boards cancel graduation ceremonies.

Uncertainty about a second wave of the virus also leaves some students questioning whether they will be able to experience dorm life at university in the fall, or be forced to take their 
first post-secondary courses online as well.

