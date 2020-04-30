Military identifies service members missing in deadly helicopter crash

The Canadian Armed Forces has identified the five service members missing in Wednesday's helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

The government confirmed earlier today that Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough died when the Cyclone helicopter crashed.

Those missing are:

Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, one of the Cyclone helicopter's pilots. He is originally from New Glasgow, N.S. Capt. Kevin Hagen, the Cyclone's other pilot. He is originally from Nanaimo, B.C. Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, an air combat systems officer, originally from Trois-Rivieres, Que. Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, naval weapons officer, originally from Truro, N.S. Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, airborne electronic sensor operator, originally from Guelph, Ont.

The CH-148 Cyclone was operating from HMCS Fredericton as part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2.

The ship deployed from Halifax, N.S., on January 20, 2020 for a six-month deployment.

Officials say a Flight Safety Investigation will be conducted to ensure personnel can continue to have confidence in their equipment and procedures.