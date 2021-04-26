Military members will help Ontario's beleaguered health-care system
Military medical personnel are being provided to help Ontario's beleaguered health-care system with a third wave of COVID-19.
The federal government is set to give more details this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador government is sending nine health-care workers to Ontario.
Premier Andrew Furey says three doctors, a nurse practitioner and five nurses will arrive in Ontario tomorrow and will be deployed to downtown Toronto.
-
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Tim Goss (APR 26, 2021)Tim Goss - Owner of the Pet Food Outlet located at 824 Ontario Rd in Welland. We will be talking about life jackets and summer gear for your dogs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Ruth UnrauROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Ruth Unrau