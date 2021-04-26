iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Military members will help Ontario's beleaguered health-care system

hospital

Military medical personnel are being provided to help Ontario's beleaguered health-care system with a third wave of COVID-19.

The federal government is set to give more details this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador government is sending nine health-care workers to Ontario.

Premier Andrew Furey says three doctors, a nurse practitioner and five nurses will arrive in Ontario tomorrow and will be deployed to downtown Toronto.

Latest Audio