Military officer who led vaccine campaign faces sexual assault charge

The military officer who led Canada's COVID-19 vaccine distribution campaign has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin presented himself to police in Gatineau, Que., this morning after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week.

Fortin then told reporters that he does not know the details of the allegation against him, despite repeated requests from his legal team.

Fortin's lawyers have said the only information they received is that the charge relates to an alleged incident that happened in 1988.

Fortin was abruptly removed from his post at the Public Health Agency of Canada in May after leading the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Fortin is fighting his removal in Federal Court, alleging political interference by the Liberal government.

